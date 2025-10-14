What Happened To The Once-Popular SlimFast?

If you were old enough to be a teenager or adult during the 90s, you unfortunately had to live through the peak of diet culture. Does the slogan, "A shake for breakfast, a shake for lunch, and a sensible dinner," ring a bell? That's the somewhat questionable catchphrase from SlimFast, the famous, celebrity-endorsed weight-loss brand that took the '80s and '90s by storm. Everyone and their diet-fixated mother was sipping on the company's meal replacement shakes. So what exactly happened to SlimFast?

By 2000, SlimFast was generating a staggering $1 billion in annual sales. It wasn't just a lineup of meal replacement shakes, bars, and protein drinks but also a subculture and a lifestyle, backed by celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg and Kathy Lee Gifford. As the name obviously implies, the concept of becoming thinner quickly was wildly appealing at a time when the heroin-chic fashion look and being skinny were in.

At this time, health and wellness messaging was still largely tied to weight loss and calorie cutting, so SlimFast became the holy grail. It offered a simple way to shed pounds without having to add up calories or even cook. It was dieting made easy, perfectly packaged for the on-the-go lifestyle of the late 20th century. But as we've seen with most diet trends, such as Atkins or the Pegan diet, they don't last forever — and this also proved true for SlimFast.