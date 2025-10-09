One Of John F Kennedy's Favorite Breakfasts Was As Classic As It Gets

In 2023, letters written by Jacqueline Kennedy-Onassis went up for auction. Penned in the summer of 1958 during John F. Kennedy's time in the Senate, the letters were addressed to Kennedy-Onassis's personal chef and housekeeper. While one might assume a family whose glamour earned their White House the nickname "Camelot" would have high-brow tastes, Kennedy's food preferences were surprisingly tame. The favorite breakfast food of this U.S. president was simple: Poached eggs, broiled bacon, toast with marmalade, orange juice, and coffee.

Much of the food John F. Kennedy consumed was plain due to lifelong health problems, which were largely kept secret from the public at the time. Kennedy lived with Addison's disease, a chronic adrenal gland disorder that interferes with stress regulation and hormone production. He also suffered from frequent gastrointestinal distress, possibly due to colitis or irritable bowel syndrome. The president cycled through various medical treatments during his short life, care often applied in conjunction with a strict, typically bland diet.

Kennedy was pretty dedicated to his signature breakfast. The morning of his assassination, he placed his usual order with his valet, although this time he requested a boiled egg over a poached one. To drink, he had his standard orange juice and a coffee with a splash of milk. Sadly, this turned out to be the president's last meal.