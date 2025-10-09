One Of John F Kennedy's Favorite Breakfasts Was As Classic As It Gets
In 2023, letters written by Jacqueline Kennedy-Onassis went up for auction. Penned in the summer of 1958 during John F. Kennedy's time in the Senate, the letters were addressed to Kennedy-Onassis's personal chef and housekeeper. While one might assume a family whose glamour earned their White House the nickname "Camelot" would have high-brow tastes, Kennedy's food preferences were surprisingly tame. The favorite breakfast food of this U.S. president was simple: Poached eggs, broiled bacon, toast with marmalade, orange juice, and coffee.
Much of the food John F. Kennedy consumed was plain due to lifelong health problems, which were largely kept secret from the public at the time. Kennedy lived with Addison's disease, a chronic adrenal gland disorder that interferes with stress regulation and hormone production. He also suffered from frequent gastrointestinal distress, possibly due to colitis or irritable bowel syndrome. The president cycled through various medical treatments during his short life, care often applied in conjunction with a strict, typically bland diet.
Kennedy was pretty dedicated to his signature breakfast. The morning of his assassination, he placed his usual order with his valet, although this time he requested a boiled egg over a poached one. To drink, he had his standard orange juice and a coffee with a splash of milk. Sadly, this turned out to be the president's last meal.
Kennedy's favorite breakfast is pretty easy to make
In her letters, Jaqueline Kennedy-Onassis specified that her husband could not have any fried foods. This may explain why his eggs were either served poached or boiled for five minutes. It also may illuminate the choice to forgo fried bacon. The best way to cook bacon is a point of frequent debate, and Kennedy opted for his extra crisp and broiled in a hot oven.
If you're interested in trying John F. Kennedy's signature breakfast, it's pretty simple. For the bacon, set your oven to broil and then bake your bacon on a foil-lined pan for three minutes per side. To emulate Kennedy, pair this with a slice of toast with butter and orange marmalade, coffee with a little milk, and a glass of orange juice. The eggs, however, are a bit trickier.
Making poached eggs can be complicated, especially if you're a beginner. Begin by bringing a pot of water to a simmer and then lowering the heat. Crack an egg into a bowl. Stir your water with a fork or spoon and gently tip the egg into the water. Let it cook for four minutes before lifting it out with a strainer spoon. Poaching eggs can take some practice, but remember: You can opt for five-minute boiled eggs instead and still enjoy Kennedy's favorite breakfast.