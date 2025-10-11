How To Give Your Morning Coffee An Even Bigger Boost

Blamed for everything from stunting growth to causing high blood pressure, coffee is often unfairly maligned as deleterious to one's health. Myths about coffee ignore the fact it's high in heart-healthy antioxidants that may actually reduce your risk of many chronic conditions. Among the newest coffee hacks is adding a scoop or two of protein powder to your morning cup of joe. Allegedly, this helps improve workout performance, aids in weight loss, and lets you easily meet daily protein needs. However, is this hack worth the hype?

Adding protein powder to coffee is a quick, simple way to add protein to your diet. Depending on the brand, protein powders typically pack 25 to 30 grams of protein per serving. While precise needs vary based on factors like age, height, and weight, most adults need around 50 grams of protein daily. Although, those who do resistance exercises frequently may need more. So a little protein powder in your morning coffee makes a sizable dent in your daily protein count and may be especially helpful for challenging workouts.

Can protein powder in coffee help with weight loss? It's certainly possible. Protein helps you feel full for longer stretches, which may reduce your urge to overeat later in the day. There is some evidence that both coffee and caffeine improve metabolism, but the precise connection is murky. While not a miracle fix, coffee and protein powder could support a weight loss journey.