In 1940, a Royal Air Force fighter pilot garnered attention for shooting down multiple enemy planes at night. The Ministry of Information attributed his seemingly supernatural eyesight to carrot consumption. In reality, the pilot used radar, a then new technology that Allies wanted to keep under wraps. While these allegations of the carrot's prowess were exaggerated, carrots indeed promote good vision among other health benefits. Given carrot juice provides a more potent dose, does juicing reap bigger rewards? The truth is complicated.

Juicing condenses vast quantities of fruits and vegetables into a single serving, leading to stronger doses of certain nutrients. For instance, carrots are high in beta-carotene. A serving of carrots gives you 100% of the daily recommended dose, while a serving of carrot juice gives you between 300% and 400%, give or take. Beta-carotene and other nutrients found in carrots have a positive impact on one's health.

While carrots do not have the seemingly magical qualities promised by the Ministry of Information, there are plenty of good reasons why you need more carrots in your diet. Carrot juice is an excellent source of vitamins like E, C, and K as well as magnesium, iron, and potassium. Carrot juice can strengthen heart health, promote immunity, and one study even found that drinking carrot juice increases blood plasma's total antioxidant capacity. While research is somewhat mixed, higher amounts of antioxidants, specifically carotenoids, could potentially reduce the risk of various cancers, including colorectal and prostate cancers.