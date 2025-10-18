Foodies Can't Miss This French Bistro In The Adirondacks
If you're someone who travels for food, there's a weekend trip for you in the works. Outdoor lovers headed to the Adirondacks for a weekend of hiking can build up an appetite for Left Bank Cafe. Tucked into the village of Saranac Lake, New York, Left Bank Café sits at 36 Broadway, on the edge of the Saranac River. This cozy, French restaurant has a prime spot, making it sound like a little slice of Paris in the New York wilderness.
The café's roots trace back to the years after World War II. Jack Weissberg, a soldier who served in the U.S. Air Force during the war, founded the Saranac Lake Bakery and the original Left Bank Café upon his return to the States. As the website describes, he aimed to "[bring] the spirit of Paris to the heart of the Adirondacks." In 2010, Weissberg's son, Kenneth, and wife Noella reopened the eatery with the same mission. Now, French-trained chef Jarrad Lang and fellow chef Brianna Scanlon (who comes from a fine dining background) uphold the tradition, merging local ingredients and French technique for Left Bank's menu.
Left Bank Café is a highly rated restaurant in the area. On TripAdvisor, it has an average of 4.4 stars. The establishment boasts a 4.5-star star rating among Google reviewers, one of whom described it as their "favorite restaurant in Saranac Lake" and a hit among other visitors as well. The eatery is dinner‑oriented, operating Tuesday through Saturday from 5-9 p.m. with limited lunch hours Thursday-Saturday.
Dining at Left Bank Cafe
Left Bank Café aims to provide a Paris bistro experience. Expect a refined menu with a comfortable atmosphere, all while surrounded by riverside nature. Be prepared for a robust wine list, which features French varietals such as Sancerre, Graves, Chablis, Rhône reds, and Burgundies. While the menu changes, starters and lighter fare include Lyonneise onion soup, a cheese platter, and deviled eggs.
A solid tip for ordering food at a French restaurant is to choose classic dishes. That won't be a problem at Left Bank, whose menu features a short selection of entrees, like beef bourguignon, pork ragout, and a mushroom and caramelized onion tart. If you're feeling lost with which wine to pair with your meal, each entree comes with a suggestion. The Prix Fixe could be a solid fixed menu choice for the indecisive. It currently offers escargot as an appetizer, beef bourguignon, and a dessert of chocolate orange pot de crème for $50.
Reservations are recommended at the cafe, as seating is limited. There is both indoor seating and an outdoor terrace as well as live music.