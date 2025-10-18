Foodies Can't Miss This French Bistro In The Adirondacks

If you're someone who travels for food, there's a weekend trip for you in the works. Outdoor lovers headed to the Adirondacks for a weekend of hiking can build up an appetite for Left Bank Cafe. Tucked into the village of Saranac Lake, New York, Left Bank Café sits at 36 Broadway, on the edge of the Saranac River. This cozy, French restaurant has a prime spot, making it sound like a little slice of Paris in the New York wilderness.

The café's roots trace back to the years after World War II. Jack Weissberg, a soldier who served in the U.S. Air Force during the war, founded the Saranac Lake Bakery and the original Left Bank Café upon his return to the States. As the website describes, he aimed to "[bring] the spirit of Paris to the heart of the Adirondacks." In 2010, Weissberg's son, Kenneth, and wife Noella reopened the eatery with the same mission. Now, French-trained chef Jarrad Lang and fellow chef Brianna Scanlon (who comes from a fine dining background) uphold the tradition, merging local ingredients and French technique for Left Bank's menu.

Left Bank Café is a highly rated restaurant in the area. On TripAdvisor, it has an average of 4.4 stars. The establishment boasts a 4.5-star star rating among Google reviewers, one of whom described it as their "favorite restaurant in Saranac Lake" and a hit among other visitors as well. The eatery is dinner‑oriented, operating Tuesday through Saturday from 5-9 p.m. with limited lunch hours Thursday-Saturday.