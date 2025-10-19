This Once-Bustling Hollywood Eatery Was A Frequent Hangout For James Dean

James Dean was more than an actor; he was a cultural icon. A symbol for youthful rebellion, Dean starred in films such as "East of Eden," "Rebel Without a Cause," and "Giant" before passing away in a tragic car accident at the age of 24. During his time in Hollywood, the young heartthrob lived the fast life, racing around in his Porsche Spyder and hanging out at all of Hollywood's hip spots — with Hamburger Hamlet ranking high among them.

Hamburger Hamlet surfaced on the Hollywood scene in the 1950s and was founded by actor Harry Lewis and his wife, Marilyn Lewis. Having been named after a Shakespearean character, Hamburger Hamlet was the place to be during the 1950s and 1960s, serving up high-end burgers which were topped with unique ingredients like marinara and bacon, a rare combination for its time.

The restaurant didn't just excel on the food front, but was also known for its posh and glitzy interiors, paired with impeccable service. Having left no stone unturned in attracting the who's who of Hollywood during its multi-decade reign, Hamburger Hamlet saw a string of celebrities frequent its doors, with customers such as Ronald Reagan, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., and, of course, James Dean.