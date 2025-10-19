This Once-Bustling Hollywood Eatery Was A Frequent Hangout For James Dean
James Dean was more than an actor; he was a cultural icon. A symbol for youthful rebellion, Dean starred in films such as "East of Eden," "Rebel Without a Cause," and "Giant" before passing away in a tragic car accident at the age of 24. During his time in Hollywood, the young heartthrob lived the fast life, racing around in his Porsche Spyder and hanging out at all of Hollywood's hip spots — with Hamburger Hamlet ranking high among them.
Hamburger Hamlet surfaced on the Hollywood scene in the 1950s and was founded by actor Harry Lewis and his wife, Marilyn Lewis. Having been named after a Shakespearean character, Hamburger Hamlet was the place to be during the 1950s and 1960s, serving up high-end burgers which were topped with unique ingredients like marinara and bacon, a rare combination for its time.
The restaurant didn't just excel on the food front, but was also known for its posh and glitzy interiors, paired with impeccable service. Having left no stone unturned in attracting the who's who of Hollywood during its multi-decade reign, Hamburger Hamlet saw a string of celebrities frequent its doors, with customers such as Ronald Reagan, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., and, of course, James Dean.
Some of James Dean's favorite foods
While there's not a lot of information about what Dean liked to eat at Hamburger Hamlet, he was regularly spotted there with his co-star Natalie Wood, after wrapping up the day's work on "Rebel Without a Cause." However, when it came to food habits, James Dean's list of favorites included some unexpected items. The youth icon's favorites ran the whole gamut from fancy soups to Midwestern comfort foods and desserts. Much like his persona, his food choices were bold, too.
For starters, Dean loved the sweet and briny sea snail that is abalone, which he would eat between bread as a sandwich. What's more? He'd prefer to eat abalone leftovers rather than fresh, insisting that the snails had more flavor when done so. Along with abalone, Dean also had a liking for vichyssoise, a cold French soup made from potatoes considered an upscale delicacy. But his likes weren't wholly aristocratic.
The young star's food choices also reflected his Midwestern upbringing, with his aunt's banana salad being one of his favorite desserts. Comfortable at upscale restaurants and humble eateries alike, Dean would often drink black coffee and go through his lines in cafes and small diners, much to the amazement of fans. In fact, unbeknownst to many, Dean would have his last meal, apple pie and milk at Tip's Coffee Shop, before hitting the road in his Porsche Spyder — though some reports claim that his last meal was a Coke at a diner.