What Company Owns KFC?

Have you ever wondered who actually owns Kentucky Fried Chicken? You might think the company owns itself, or that Harland Sanders, the man behind its famed mascot Colonel Sanders, is the owner — but neither is true. Many popular fast-food eateries and sit-down restaurant chains are owned by larger conglomerates. KFC is no different. Louisville, Kentucky-based Yum! is the parent company that oversees the popular chicken brand.

Yum! hasn't always owned KFC, the international fast-food restaurant where you can indulge in comforting foods like fried chicken and mashed potatoes. The aforementioned Harland Sanders once owned the company, but the untold truth of KFC reveals quite a colorful history of ownership. In 1997, Yum! acquired the rights to KFC through PepsiCo, which was the owner of the eatery beforehand (more about that later). Since those executive changes, Yum! has been the owner of what might be your favorite fried chicken chain, although it wasn't technically called Yum! when the company separated from PepsiCo.