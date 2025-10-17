The Surprising Lemon Hack That'll Change The Way You Grill

Grilling is all about infusing flavor. Whether it's the marinade you use or the char from open flame cooking, grilling is a cooking method that proves to maximize the flavor of food time and time again. If you want to continue layering on the flavor, there's a low-effort hack that utilizes something you might otherwise toss in the trash. A lemon hack that's not well-known is saving the peels to use on the grill.

Lemon peels are one of those super, flavorful, underrated ingredients – Duff Goldman even recommends saving the peels to make candy! But when it comes to the grill, tossing lemon peels onto hot barbecue coals might sound ineffective. However, the power of citrus can actually subtly transform your meal. Lemon peels are full of fragrant oils, like limonene, and when exposed to high heat, these are released. The smoke coming off the coals becomes infused with a bright, citrusy aroma. This scented smoke swirls around the food and infuses meats and vegetables with a light, fresh citrus aroma and flavor. It's a natural seasoning that enhances the essence of whatever's on your grill.

This technique works because lemon peels don't burn in the same way wood chips or herbs do. They smolder and create a gentle, aromatic smoke rather than heavy char. The result is a lighter, cleaner flavor, ideal for foods like chicken, fish, meat, or vegetables that can benefit from a little lift. It's especially effective when paired with marinades or glazes that already contain citrus elements, amplifying the brightness of lemon juice or zest. Even if the lemon flavor doesn't fully penetrate the food, your senses will pick it up through the nose.