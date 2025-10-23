The Vintage Appetizer That's Been A Party Staple Since The '50s

A staple of 1950s culture in America was the cocktail party. The years following World War II were marked by a resurgence of traditional values. Women returned to the home, families migrated to the suburbs, and conventional material wealth became an important marker of achievement. All this was the perfect atmosphere for the cocktail party, with its formal dress codes and ample amounts of booze, to thrive. Crowd-pleasing appetizers were abundant, including shrimp cocktail, Jell-O molds, and one hors d'oeuvre that remains beloved to this day: deviled eggs.

Deviled eggs were all the rage in the '50s. Multiple deviled egg-based dishes appeared in a 1950 Betty Crocker cookbook that recommended both deviled eggs served solo or with other foods, including tuna and a plum tomato salad. If you've spent any time reading up on vintage fare, you know 1950s cookbooks were heavily focused on Jell-O. Deviled eggs served as the foundation of one of Betty Crocker's famous (some would say infamous) Jell-O molds: tomato aspic with olive-stuffed deviled eggs, served with thousand island dressing.

Part of the charm of '50s-era deviled eggs is their simplicity. Anyone can boil an egg, after all, and it's fairly simple to scoop out the yolks and mix them with mayonnaise, mustard, and spices like dill. In the '50s, presentation was as important as taste when it came to food. Perhaps this is why deviled eggs are often finished off with a dusting of paprika, which adds flavor and creates a charming aesthetic.