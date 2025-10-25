The Vintage Steak Dish You'll Struggle To Find On Menus Today

Vintage steak dishes are sometimes unappetizing by today's standards. They're frequently made from less-than-choice cuts and some dishes, like Salisbury steak, are not really steak at all. You might not find such recipes gracing Michelin-style restaurants anytime soon, but their merit stems more from practicality. These older recipes are often affordable and relatively easy to cook. In the '40s and '50s, one such dish was Swiss steak.

How do you make Swiss steak? Here's the good news: The best cuts of beef for Swiss steak are inexpensive as they're tenderized considerably. Round steaks work well, which brings us to the name. Swissing refers to tenderizing meat with a machine (and likely nothing to do with Switzerland). To make Swiss steak, you soften your steak with a mallet or a tenderizer until it's about half an inch thick.

Recipes vary from here. Swiss steak is typically coated with a mix of flour and spices, browned with oil, and then simmered in a tomato-based gravy. Swiss steak is served with a sauce made with some combination of vegetables like tomatoes and onions as well as beef broth and Worcester sauce. When tougher cuts of meat are pounded flat and braised, you get a lot of mileage in terms of taste and texture even when using cheaper ingredients.