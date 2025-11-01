Outback Steakhouse Rules Every Diner Should Know

If you happen to visit Outback Steakhouse when it's busy and you can't get a table right away, you can typically head over to the bar to kill some time. If you find a free stool, the bartender would be thrilled to get you started with a drink or even an appetizer. In fact, if you decide to spend your whole meal sitting at a high top or the bar, the bartender isn't going to complain. However, once the host's wait list makes it down to your name, you'll be called to claim your table. If you choose to make the switch from bar to table, make sure to close out completely with your bartender and start anew with your new server.

This transition can get a little dicey if any food you've ordered with the bartender hasn't come out yet. Sometimes the bartender will be nice and transfer your food order over to your new server and close you out for any drinks you've had. If your whole bill gets transferred, however, your bartender is left in a bit of a lurch. They don't get credit for the sales or labor they've put in for you, and instead, any credit card tips go straight to the server. Of course, you can throw a little cash on the bar if you haven't been presented with a check before you head to a dining table.