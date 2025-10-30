The Dollar Tree Find That Will Make Your Taco Night Complete
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You might not associate Dollar Tree with Taco Tuesday, but there's one item out of the chain's must-have kitchen gadgets that will certainly help with the meal. At your local Mexican eatery, tacos might be served in stands that keep them upright and keep toppings inside the shell. Luckily for your next taco feast, that must-have item from Dollar Tree is a taco stand that meets those requirements.
Dollar Tree's Cooking Concepts Plastic Taco Stands are sold in two packs for $1.25 (plus tax where applicable, of course). That means you can buy a slew of these taco stands to host a family taco dinner or Mexican feast without breaking the bank. You also get to choose between yellow and red to match your kitchen's aesthetics. Each plastic stand holds up to three tacos and works for both hard and soft tortilla shells. Just be sure to check your local store or check availability online to see if the taco stands are sold in your area.
Similar products to Dollar Tree's taco stands — and recipes to fill them
If you don't live near Dollar Tree or your local store doesn't carry the taco stands, there's no reason to worry. Walmart sells Mainstays' Stackable Triple Taco Holder, a similar product priced at $4.97 for one or $17.56 for a four-pack. If those options fail, Amazon has a slew of taco stands to meet your Taco Tuesday requirements. You can buy this multi-colored six-pack Kitchen Taco Holder Stand on Amazon for $12.99. They have a 4.5-star rating and, like Dollar Tree's option, can hold three tacos per stand. If you want to skip plastic, check out this stainless steel Taco Holder 4-Pack that is also highly rated for $14.97 on Amazon.
To take advantage of the new addition to your kitchen, you'll need some taco recipes. In a hurry? Try a 20-minute chicken tacos or 20-minute fish tacos so you have more time to host your Taco Tuesday event. If you're not in a rush, indulge in a barbacoa recipe that you can fill either corn or flour tortillas with, in addition to your preferred toppings like guacamole. Our final suggestion is a roasted sweet potato and black bean tacos if you (or your dinner guests) don't eat meat.