Still Using Butter For Mashed Potatoes? This Ingredient Gives Much More Flavor

Making mashed potatoes with bacon grease is fairly straightforward, and you can add it in much the same way as you would butter. However, consider adding it before the milk (and any other ingredients) while the spuds are still hot. This allows fats to coat the potatoes properly and infuse them with flavor. And aim for about four tablespoons of bacon grease for every two pounds of potatoes.

That said, if you're not yet convinced about skipping the butter entirely, you can start small. Begin by swapping just half the butter in your recipe — so instead of four tablespoons of bacon grease, use two tablespoons each of butter and bacon grease. Keep playing with the proportions until you find the balance of butteriness and smoky savoriness that works for you.

From there, the possibilities of elevating your bacon-y mashed potatoes even further with clever mix-ins are endless. Since you're likely going to be frying up some bacon to get that grease, why not crumble up those strips and add them as well? Those bacon bits will also bring a nice crispy textural contrast to cut through the creaminess of the dish. You can also add chopped fresh herbs like chives, parsley, and dill to add a bright flavor to cut through the richness of the grease and potatoes. When it comes to making mashed potatoes with bacon grease, there are no wrong answers, only fun ways to get creative with a classic side dish.