The Vintage Barn-Shaped Burger Chain That Took Over America — Then Disappeared

Long before the days of Instagram-worthy food trends, a vintage burger chain transformed food into an experience: Red Barn. Marked by barn-shaped buildings with entryways clad in lights, Red Barn was ahead of its time. It was among the first chains with a self-service salad bar, sported a host of mascots, and offered larger-than-life entrees. However, coming of age in the dawn of fast food proved a blessing and a curse, with the smaller Red Barn eventually edged out by juggernauts like McDonald's and Burger King. Now, Red Barn sadly ranks among burger chains that no longer exist.

Red Barn got its start in 1961. It was founded somewhere in Ohio although there are conflicting reports as to whether its hometown is Columbus or Springfield. Initially, Red Barn was mostly relegated to areas surrounding its city of origin, but eventually grew to see modest success. At the height of its popularity, the franchise sported 400 locations, including international ones.

In part, the secret to Red Barn's success was its penchant for innovation. One thing you probably don't know about the famous Big Mac is that Red Barn's Big Barney came first. While likely not a direct inspiration, the Big Mac's design is eerily similar, a testament to Red Barn's ability to identify emerging trends. Red Barn was quick to adopt food-themed mascots like Hamburger Hungry and Big Fish Hungry too, contributing to the ambiance that gave the chain its charm.