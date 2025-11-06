America's Former Top Selling Beer Is Now Almost Impossible To Find

If asked to name America's top-selling beer, Budweiser or Coors would be a fair guess (Fact: In 2025, Michelob Ultra is now the top-selling beer by volume). But before any of these brands had a strong foothold in America, in the mid-20th century, you would have been asking for a now-mostly-unheard-of beer: Schlitz. For a long period, Schlitz reigned supreme as one of America's top-selling beers.

First brewed in Milwaukee in 1849, Schlitz operated originally under the name Krug Brewery. The name was updated when Joseph Schlitz took over the business and married the founder's widow. Its slogan became "The Beer That Made Milwaukee Famous" by the 20th century, and the company would continue to use this line for decades.

Schlitz was a working-class beer, a consistent, clean-tasting, and uncomplicated lager. It was widely available and affordable, and at a low ABV, so it could be an anytime beer. Before the 1950s, it was the top-selling beer in the United States, beating out competitors like Pabst and Anheuser-Busch. Part of its success was timing, as beer was becoming mass-produced and advertising exploded, Schlitz capitalized on this. The company invested heavily in TV and billboard ads, and positioned itself as the beer of the everyman.