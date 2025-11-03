Review: Kraft's New Apple Pie Mac And Cheese Might Be Its Best Flavor Yet
Discovering new food combinations requires an open mind. Whether it's peanut butter and pickles, or grape jelly on scrambled eggs, someone has tried nearly every pairing imaginable, so it's hard to be surprised at this point. At least, that's what I thought before Kraft released its newest limited-edition macaroni and cheese. When I heard that the flavor was Apple Pie, I can honestly say, I was equal parts confused and intrigued.
Putting a slice of cheese on apple pie is hardly a new concept, but bringing the famous Kraft blue box into the mix was not on my bingo card. Kraft Mac & Cheese Apple Pie is exactly what it sounds like: the cheesy, bright-orange mac and cheese you love, infused with the sweet flavors of the all-American dessert. Needless to say, when Mashed heard about this pairing, we decided that we needed to try it right away. Kraft was kind enough to send me a box before the product hit shelves on November 3, and I immediately dug in. To say that I was shocked by the taste is an understatement. Read on to see if this seasonal mashup is worth trying for yourself, or if you'd rather miss it.
Price and nutritional information
Before we dive into the taste test, let's explore this limited-edition offering. You can snag a box of Kraft Mac & Cheese Apple Pie at your local Walmart for $1.48. Kraft hasn't put an end date on the product, so if you're curious, you should grab it while supplies last.
Nutritionally, this mac is pretty similar to the original. At 320 calories per cup, the Apple Pie flavor starts off identical to the brand's regular mac and cheese. The preparation instructions are the same as well, so you don't need to do anything different to enjoy this unique variation. The only major difference is in the sodium department. While the original contains 660 milligrams per prepared cup, the Apple Pie flavor clocks in at 510 milligrams.
For this launch, the iconic Kraft blue box was swapped for a light green one decorated with slices of apple pie, cinnamon sticks, and apple wedges. Inside, though, everything is pretty much business as usual, with the smile-shaped noodles cradling the all-important cheese packet. It's inside the cheese packet where you'll notice a change. In addition to the cheese powder, a new seasoning mix is added, containing sugar, brown sugar, spices, salt, molasses powder, and natural flavors, along with some thickening and coloring agents. Visually, it looks the same, but once you prepare the mac, it's not hard to spot the small speckles of darker spices that come from this additional apple pie seasoning.
How it tastes?
When preparing this mac, the first thing that hit me was the smell: a sweet, savory scent, complete with an undeniable apple note. The texture is as expected, but that sweetness carries over to the flavor, and it is excellent. I was shocked at how much I like this combination. The apple flavor comes through the most, followed by the spices, which are perfectly muted; you know they're present, but never once does it feel like any one element is overpowering another.
It took a few bites before my brain finally placed the flavor and scent combination as being nearly identical to Quaker Apples and Cinnamon Instant Oatmeal. I know that sounds like an odd comparison, especially as an endorsement, but trust me, it works. I promised my wife I'd save her a few bites, and I had to show some real restraint to not finish this box in one sitting.
Fancier versions of Kraft mac and cheese have been rolling out for years, but this one might be the best elevation yet. Sweet, savory, creamy, cheesy: it's a Mad Lib of everything I want in a comfort food. While this is a limited-time release, I would be disappointed if Kraft didn't make the Apple Pie flavor a fall staple. Next year, I request some shaped noodles, though. A scarecrow-shaped noodle covered in this cheese sauce would turn a pleasant surprise into an absolute instant classic.
Final thoughts and methodology
I try not to go into reviews with expectations, good or bad, but I couldn't help but think of an apple pie mac and cheese as a wild gimmick rather than a viable flavor. I was wrong. Kraft put together a boxed mac and cheese that I would recommend to anyone, not just to try, but to truly enjoy. Add some chicken sausage to turn it into a meal, or slice up a few apples, and dive headfirst into the cheese-and-fruit combination. No matter how you approach it, Kraft Mac & Cheese Apple Pie flavor is good, period.
Kraft sent me a sample of the Mac & Cheese Apple Pie flavor a few days before it became widely available. I prepared the dish according to the instructions, and took some photos before sampling. My review was based on taste, smell, texture, and how this flavor compared to the original. Kraft did not compensate me or Mashed for this review.