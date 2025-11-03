Review: Kraft's New Apple Pie Mac And Cheese Might Be Its Best Flavor Yet

Discovering new food combinations requires an open mind. Whether it's peanut butter and pickles, or grape jelly on scrambled eggs, someone has tried nearly every pairing imaginable, so it's hard to be surprised at this point. At least, that's what I thought before Kraft released its newest limited-edition macaroni and cheese. When I heard that the flavor was Apple Pie, I can honestly say, I was equal parts confused and intrigued.

Putting a slice of cheese on apple pie is hardly a new concept, but bringing the famous Kraft blue box into the mix was not on my bingo card. Kraft Mac & Cheese Apple Pie is exactly what it sounds like: the cheesy, bright-orange mac and cheese you love, infused with the sweet flavors of the all-American dessert. Needless to say, when Mashed heard about this pairing, we decided that we needed to try it right away. Kraft was kind enough to send me a box before the product hit shelves on November 3, and I immediately dug in. To say that I was shocked by the taste is an understatement. Read on to see if this seasonal mashup is worth trying for yourself, or if you'd rather miss it.