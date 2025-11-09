The Beer Trend Gen Z And Millennials Love, But Some Old-School Beer Lovers Can't Stand

Older generations have a tendency to blame Gen Z and millennials for the death of everything from paper napkins to small talk. Now, there's widespread concern that young people are messing with the legacy of the booze industry. This is not by abstaining, although younger generations, Gen Z in particular, do seem to be drinking less. The latest moral panic is over Gen Z and millennials changing the way they purchase brews. Younger drinkers are committing what many beer snobs feel is an act of sacrilege: ordering beer with ice.

Beer on the rocks was a recent TikTok trend, with many videos featuring young influencers advocating for tossing a few ice cubes in your beer glass. This chills your beer in a fast, easy fashion, making for a cool, refreshing drink. However, the trend is not without its detractors. Peruse the common section of any "beer on the rocks" video and you're bound to find users tut-tutting the practice as it dulls the flavor.

Exactly how popular is this newfound trend? In the United Kingdom at least, it's pretty widespread among the younger crowd. A survey conducted by LG Electronics found that roughly 30% of drinkers under 35 favor beer with ice during the warm weather months (via the Telegraph).