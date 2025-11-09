The Beer Trend Gen Z And Millennials Love, But Some Old-School Beer Lovers Can't Stand
Older generations have a tendency to blame Gen Z and millennials for the death of everything from paper napkins to small talk. Now, there's widespread concern that young people are messing with the legacy of the booze industry. This is not by abstaining, although younger generations, Gen Z in particular, do seem to be drinking less. The latest moral panic is over Gen Z and millennials changing the way they purchase brews. Younger drinkers are committing what many beer snobs feel is an act of sacrilege: ordering beer with ice.
Beer on the rocks was a recent TikTok trend, with many videos featuring young influencers advocating for tossing a few ice cubes in your beer glass. This chills your beer in a fast, easy fashion, making for a cool, refreshing drink. However, the trend is not without its detractors. Peruse the common section of any "beer on the rocks" video and you're bound to find users tut-tutting the practice as it dulls the flavor.
Exactly how popular is this newfound trend? In the United Kingdom at least, it's pretty widespread among the younger crowd. A survey conducted by LG Electronics found that roughly 30% of drinkers under 35 favor beer with ice during the warm weather months (via the Telegraph).
Is ice in beer really that bad, though?
Some would say that ice in beer is not only unnecessary, but ice-cold beer in general is overrated. In a 2015 Vice article, experts reveal that one of the ways you're ruining your beer is insisting on sub-zero temperatures. Jeremy Kosmicki of Founders Brewing Company stated, "I believe it's true that flavors are easier to perceive at warmer temps, which is probably why Coors Light encourages you to drink it cold as possible." For more full-bodied beers like IPAs, a serving temperature around 42 to 45 degrees Fahrenheit is ideal, whereas heavier beers like stouts may taste best at room temperature.
All that being said, to each his own. If the idea of lukewarm beer makes your stomach churn, there's no need to indulge. Besides, beer on ice is enjoyed in many cultures. In Southeast Asian countries like Thailand and Vietnam, beer is commonly served over ice – understandable considering the hot temperatures. In the South of France, ice in beer is also commonplace on warmer days. So, while the trend might be controversial in the United States and the United Kingdom, it's widely accepted in other countries.
There's another potential perk that comes with serving beer on ice, depending on what kind you're drinking. It's true, cheaper beer may taste better ice cold, as diluting it can drown out subpar flavors. The next time you pick up a six-pack of your favorite cheap beer, consider slipping a few ice cubes in.