Don't Bake That Boxed Cornbread In Just Any Pan — Here's Why Cast Iron Matters
One of the most common mistakes everyone makes with boxed cornbread mix is assuming any baking pan will do. On the other hand, cornbread connoisseurs know it's cast iron or bust. Why is that? Boxed cornbread mix and cast iron have a symbiotic relationship. Cast iron helps cornbread heat evenly during baking and yields a crispy outer crust. In turn, cornbread helps season the cast iron's surface. So, the next time you're making boxed cornbread, reach for your best cast iron skillet.
Cast iron both transmits and maintains heat well, providing an ideal atmosphere for your cornbread while it bakes. Cast iron ensures an even temperature throughout the baking process, yielding cornbread that's soft on the inside with a toasted, golden brown crust. This amplifies your run-of-the-mill boxed cornbread considerably, giving it a homemade feel.
Then, there's the benefit to your cast iron. With cast iron, seasoning refers to the creation of a protective coating by baking oil into the metal over time. Cast iron is prone to rust, but oil can help. When it reaches high enough temperatures, oil bonds to the pan, filling in any gaps in cast iron's absorbent exterior. This creates a natural, nonstick surface while also preventing the buildup of rust. Anything you cook with oil — boxed cornbread included — contributes to the gradual seasoning of your cast iron pan.
How to bake boxed cornbread in a cast iron pan
To make boxed cornbread in a cast iron skillet, always preheat your pan. There are no hard and fast rules about how long or at what temperature you preheat, though heating your pan at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 minutes should be sufficient. Then, thoroughly grease the pan and pour in the cornbread batter. Putting your batter directly into a hot pan helps the outer layers begin to bake first, yielding that delightfully crusty exterior.
Even though cast iron has a naturally nonstick surface, you should still coat your pan with butter or oil. This helps add flavor to the crust and makes removing the cornbread from the pan easier. It's also good for seasoning your pan. Once the pan is in the oven, all you need to do is bake your boxed cornbread according to the package directions.
Another perk of using cast iron for boxed cornbread? After your cornbread has cooled, you can serve it directly out of the pan. If all of this sounds good to you, we have a simple yet delicious cast iron cornbread recipe for you to try.