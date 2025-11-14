How One Simple Ice Cream Twist Takes Your Apple Pie From Good To Great (Not A Topping)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple pie is a delicious dessert that adds a sweet, spicy warmth to chilly evenings and is a quintessential part of Thanksgiving and Christmas tables. Whether you're making the flaky, fruit-filled dessert to feed a crowd or enjoy on a quiet night in, there's just something about making an apple pie from scratch at home. It's fresh, buttery, and brings enticing aromas to your kitchen, while being straightforward to make. There's even a clever hack you can use to take a good apple pie and make it great: marinate the apple filling in melted ice cream.

A slice of apple pie is usually topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream to add flavor and contrast in both temperature and texture. The icy richness of the ice cream rounds out the warm flakiness of the pie, resulting in a deliciously balanced dessert. Why not incorporate the decadent creaminess inside the pie itself? Next time you bake an apple pie, allow the fruit to marinate in thick, melted vanilla ice cream with the rest of the filling ingredients. This will give the filling a smoother and richer consistency while boosting its flavor with the floral sweetness of vanilla. Plus, the marination allows the apples to soften, so that all the flavors meld together and infuse the fruit, creating a pie filling that packs an even more delicious punch.