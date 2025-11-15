The Costco Apple Pie Hack That Makes The Fan-Favorite Dessert Even Better

Whether you're heading to a potluck dinner or putting together a Thanksgiving feast, an insanely delicious dessert is always the best way to end a communal meal. Sometimes, there just isn't enough time to bake up something from scratch in the kitchen. On such occasions, a clever hack goes a long way. You can combine the best of both worlds by using convenient, ready-to-eat grocery store sweets as a foundation for a fancier dessert. This Costco apple pie hack does just that.

The trick is to take Costco's apple pie and smash it with a spoon. It might seem counterintuitive at first, but don't knock it till you try it. Transfer your smashed pie to a baking tray, top it with some streusel, and bake it again. This turns the fan-favorite pie into a warm apple crumble, which at its core has a similar fruit and spice filling, except with a crunchy, buttery topping. Or, instead of streusel, top your smashed Costco pie with a cake-like flour and sugar batter and bake it into an apple cobbler. With a couple of imaginative tweaks, you'll have yourself a dessert that's delicious, easy to put together, and has no trace of its grocery store origin.