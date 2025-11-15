The Costco Apple Pie Hack That Makes The Fan-Favorite Dessert Even Better
Whether you're heading to a potluck dinner or putting together a Thanksgiving feast, an insanely delicious dessert is always the best way to end a communal meal. Sometimes, there just isn't enough time to bake up something from scratch in the kitchen. On such occasions, a clever hack goes a long way. You can combine the best of both worlds by using convenient, ready-to-eat grocery store sweets as a foundation for a fancier dessert. This Costco apple pie hack does just that.
The trick is to take Costco's apple pie and smash it with a spoon. It might seem counterintuitive at first, but don't knock it till you try it. Transfer your smashed pie to a baking tray, top it with some streusel, and bake it again. This turns the fan-favorite pie into a warm apple crumble, which at its core has a similar fruit and spice filling, except with a crunchy, buttery topping. Or, instead of streusel, top your smashed Costco pie with a cake-like flour and sugar batter and bake it into an apple cobbler. With a couple of imaginative tweaks, you'll have yourself a dessert that's delicious, easy to put together, and has no trace of its grocery store origin.
Getting creative with Costco's apple pie
The smashed Costco apple pie hack should only encourage you to put your own spin on the dessert based on your preferences. In fact, you don't have to get tied to Costco's apple pie. If you're in the mood to whip one up yourself, a homemade version is sure to please a crowd. If not, pick up one of Costco's apple pies for under $15 and transform it into a warm cobbler or a crumble.
From there, you can customize things even further. Try infusing your crumble with a nutty flavor by making a pecan streusel instead of a traditional butter, sugar, and flour one. The coarsely chopped nuts will give texture and richness to your apple crumble. Other nuts, like walnuts and almonds, would also work well. On the other hand, if you like your desserts with fruit to be really fruit-forward, you can throw some berries into the smashed pie before topping it with streusel. Berries will add a burst of sweet, tart flavor, and also cut through the decadent butteriness with a hint of acidity. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and in no time, you'll have a dessert that you can call your own, without being in the kitchen forever.