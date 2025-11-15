Can You Safely Microwave Paper Plates?

Their flimsy nature easily conjures images of flaming edges, so it's understandable that many people assume that paper plates and microwaves don't mix. It may surprise you to learn that, according to the USDA, you actually can microwave paper plates. Yes, you read that right. Paper plates rank among items people did not realize they can cook in a microwave. However, there are a few caveats worth discussing before tossing just any old paper plate in your microwave and hitting "start."

If you think you've been using your microwave wrong this whole time, don't feel too duped. Despite the fact that it's technically safe, you're right to exercise some caution here. While the USDA indicates that microwaving paper plates is generally okay, it also advises, "For optimal safety, use white, unprinted materials." Some paper plates are lined with plastic film, which is not conducive to microwave safety. Additionally, decorative plates may contain trace amounts of foil or metallic paint, which are a major fire hazard in a microwave.

For instance, take those Disney character-laden paper plates often seen at toddler birthday parties. In all likelihood, these are not microwave safe. However, unadorned varieties, like classic white Dixie paper plates and cups, should fare better under heat.