I Tried And Ranked 5 Fast Food Apple Pies And This Was The Best

Everyone's heard the phrase, "as American as apple pie," but in truth, it's something of a misnomer. For one, apples are not native to North America. Most of the apple varieties we enjoy today can be traced to Central Asian origins, and were brought to the continent by European settlers. The closest native species in North America is the crab apple, which is safe to consume, but not generally thought of as pie-worthy.

Pie is also not inherently American, with the first recorded evidence of the dish dating back to ancient Egypt. So, no, apple pie is not an American original, but a combination of cultural touchstones adopted by the American people, making it a dessert the Founding Fathers would have embraced.

Of course, if you want something more American than apple pie, look no further than fast food. Naturally, the same places that will hand you burgers, and chicken fingers through a window are also serving up their own versions of apple pie. I tried five apple pie variations from some of the country's most well-known fast food chains, and one extremely popular gas station, to find out which serves up the best option. The answer got a bit complicated, as not all apple pies are the same, but there was little doubt about the winner. Read on to learn which fast food pie deserves a spot on the (takeout) windowsill.