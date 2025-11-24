This Amish Diner In Pennsylvania Is Worth The Drive For Its Home-Style Dishes
The Amish certainly know how to throw down in the kitchen when it comes to comfort food, which is why there are many restaurants run by them that you should visit across the United States. But out of all of the Amish-ran restaurants you should make the effort to dine in, there's one in Pennsylvania that stands out to us when it comes to home-style meals. It's called Katie's Kitchen and it's worth visiting for a few reasons.
Katie's Kitchen in Ronks, Pennsylvania, slings food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. And we can't forget about dessert considering the Amish created the whoopie pie and are known for producing many other solid baked goods. At Katie's Kitchen, you can order an array of dishes that are comforting and might make it seem like you're eating at your aunt's or grandmother's dining table. The online reviews for Katie's Kitchen are relatively strong for its delicious food and service, so it's even more worth the stop if you find yourself in Ronks, Pennsylvania, which is east of Lancaster, an area known for its thriving Amish community.
All of the comforting meals you can order at Katie's Kitchen and how the Amish restaurant started
The menu offerings at Katie's Kitchen are extensive, so we dug around for items that might be worth ordering. For breakfast, you might want to indulge in one of its breakfast platters, one of which comes with stewed crackers, an Amish dish that combines crackers with milk and butter. There are also plenty of omelettes, sandwiches, wraps, and pancakes if you want to stick to the basics. The lunch and dinner menu offers plenty of Dutch comfort food, like its meatloaf, roasted turkey, country ham steak, and weekly dinner specials like Tuesday's "Roust" Amish Wedding Meal that comes with chicken, mashed potatoes, creamed celery, and cabbage. We've also got our eyes on the array of burgers, sandwiches, fried fish dishes, and appetizers like fried green beans.
Now, let's get into the loads of desserts, including some options you might not have heard of before. Katie's Kitchen does sling those aforementioned whoopie pies in flavors like pumpkin or chocolate. There are also apple dumplings that you can add ice cream to be more decadent. There are also homemade pies, ice cream sundaes, and grilled sticky buns (yum!).
Katie's Kitchen is a family-owned eatery that's been around since 2008. There's a dining room, counter seating, and picnic tables outside depending on what setting you prefer to eat your meal.