The Premium Kitchen Appliance You'll Regret Buying At Costco

Costco seems like the ideal destination for promotions and discounts, offering customers lucrative savings on products ranging from ready-made, store-brand foods to kitchen appliances. Despite the plethora of snazzy deals, ordering a kitchen range from Costco may not be the best idea. There are several reasons purchasing this premium kitchen appliance can turn into a regrettable experience rather than an enjoyable one.

For starters, Costco works on a membership model that only allows members to shop in-store at its local outlets. If you choose to place an online order as a non-member, you'll be charged a 5% fee. Moreover, non-members don't get access to all items, and larger appliances like kitchen ranges are often only available to Costco members. In fact, non-members can't even look at the prices of the kitchen ranges without signing in.

That's not all. Even if you happen to have a Costco membership, the store still may not be the best choice for your kitchen range purchase. Costco sometimes uses third-party delivery and installation partners to fulfill its orders. This means there can be an inconsistency in the standard of the process, and the chain may not always be as prompt in fixing any problems with delivery and installation as dedicated appliance stores. Costco does not help with any plumbing or electrical work required to use your range, nor will it connect the gas line or help with any carpentry modifications. Since third-party delivery agents may not be very flexible with accommodating such requests, you will need to be on top of things to leave no room for error, or consider making this major investment elsewhere.