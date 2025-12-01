The Premium Kitchen Appliance You'll Regret Buying At Costco
Costco seems like the ideal destination for promotions and discounts, offering customers lucrative savings on products ranging from ready-made, store-brand foods to kitchen appliances. Despite the plethora of snazzy deals, ordering a kitchen range from Costco may not be the best idea. There are several reasons purchasing this premium kitchen appliance can turn into a regrettable experience rather than an enjoyable one.
For starters, Costco works on a membership model that only allows members to shop in-store at its local outlets. If you choose to place an online order as a non-member, you'll be charged a 5% fee. Moreover, non-members don't get access to all items, and larger appliances like kitchen ranges are often only available to Costco members. In fact, non-members can't even look at the prices of the kitchen ranges without signing in.
That's not all. Even if you happen to have a Costco membership, the store still may not be the best choice for your kitchen range purchase. Costco sometimes uses third-party delivery and installation partners to fulfill its orders. This means there can be an inconsistency in the standard of the process, and the chain may not always be as prompt in fixing any problems with delivery and installation as dedicated appliance stores. Costco does not help with any plumbing or electrical work required to use your range, nor will it connect the gas line or help with any carpentry modifications. Since third-party delivery agents may not be very flexible with accommodating such requests, you will need to be on top of things to leave no room for error, or consider making this major investment elsewhere.
What customers are saying about buying a kitchen range at Costco
Several Redditors agree that Costco is not the best when it comes to shopping for appliances like kitchen ranges. On the r/Costco subreddit, u/OsterizerGalaxieTen noted that they prefer to go with local appliance stores, even if the prices are slightly higher than Costco's. "Delivery and installation are always flawless, and they are extremely responsive to any issues that might come up down the road. Costco, Sam's, Lowe's, and Home Depot are great until you need something resolved," they wrote. This was seconded by u/1flat2, who added, "Generally, all big box stores use the same delivery company, and it's really on you to educate yourself about what delivery entails. If you just assume things and don't measure your entry or have plumbing fixed, it's not going to be a good experience."
When choosing what kitchen range to go for and where to buy it from, it's important to think from various different angles, such as functionality, budget, and aesthetics, as well as ease of delivery and installation. If you aren't sure about which one to get, it's best to get advice from an expert in a store. Questions like the style of kitchen range, a freestanding one or a slide-in, or which type of kitchen range suits the fuel source of your home, play a significant role in influencing the one you buy. A store that specializes in full-scale appliances can also help guide you on any modifications you might need to make in your kitchen to install the range and how to go about it.