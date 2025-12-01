My 4 Favorite Casual And Cheap Eats In NYC, According To A Local
Just like most things, eating out in New York City can get quite pricey. With so many options, it's hard not to end up at a dining institution or new trendy spot where the bill will come with a total that makes you wonder if it's worth it. However, not every meal out or takeout dinner has to be extremely pricey. As someone on a budget, I've found many places during my 14 years living in NYC that provide a substantial meal without the hefty prices.
Now, you can't expect a swanky dining room or mixologist-approved cocktails at my picks for places to get food on a budget. In fact, some places are better for takeout and might not even have a dining room like Fried Dumplings. Other options like Taqueria Ramirez and Mama's Empanadas have very limited seating, but the food is worth it. And to be honest, my go-to neighborhood spot King of Falafel & Shawarma has a decent amount of seating, but it has a fast-casual environment. Sometimes, it's just about the food at a good price point than it is the vibes.
King of Falafel & Shawarma in Astoria, Queens
My first recommendation is King of Falafel & Shawarma, one of my go-to neighborhood spots for an affordable but fulfilling meal in a rush. If falafel is your thing, then you should make the trek to Astoria, Queens, because this establishment is known for it. You can even buy its mix to make falafel at home if you don't live nearby and can't get enough of it. Don't worry if it's not your thing, however, because the eatery also slings chicken and beef shawarma available on a platter or sandwich, salads, hummus, and other sides. Personally, I like the falafel platter with basmati rice, salad, and its hot sauce, which comes in around $12.50 when I order online. It's a full meal, and can even produce leftovers if you're not too hungry. (By comparison, Pahal Zan over in Forest Hill, Queens, offers a falafel platter with chickpea balls and your choice of salad for about $19.) King of Falafel & Shawarma also has a falafel burger with fries for around $15. I told you it's quite the deal.
The eatery started as a food truck run by Palestinian immigrant Freddy Zeideia, who can still be seen working in the brick-and-mortar restaurant these days. The Halal-certified restaurant has tables in its restaurant, and you can also take it to go, and order for delivery via delivery apps like Seamless. The food is affordable, comforting, fulfilling, and healthy(ish) which are all of the reasons I put it at the top of my list.
Mama's Empanadas in Astoria, Queens
With a few locations around Queens, Mama's Empanadas (specifically its Astoria location), has been one of my favorite places for a cheap meal for a very long time. Back in the day, my friends and I would order from here more than I'd like to admit. The casual Colombian spot is known for its empanadas that come with both expected flavors like chicken and more out-of-the-box options like chicken parmesan, some of which come in corn flour and others in wheat. But you can also order other Colombian dishes like soups, arepas, and other meals like salchipapas (it's a dish made of fries and chopped up hot dogs that's popular in Colombia).
However, the empanadas are the best bang for your buck, because each one only costs between $3 and $4. This is a bit cheaper compared a similar Manhattan-based chain that charges closer to $5 for an empanada. There are also swankier eateries that are quick to charge $5 for an empanada — that might not be as traditional.
Eat one as a snack or order three or four to make it a full meal. My personal recommendations are broccoli and cheese and bean in cheese in the corn flour and the cheese steak and Greek (it has spinach and feta) in the wheat flour. Mama's Empanadas locations include Astoria and Jackson Heights, and it's also on delivery apps like Uber Eats.
Taqueria Ramirez in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Greenpoint's Taqueria Ramirez has been quite popular since it opened back in 2021. Out of my recommendations, this is the spot I've been to the least — but it only takes once for it to make an impression. The menu is small, the dining area is quaint, and it's often very busy — but the tacos are certainly worth the hype. Best of all (other than how delicious it is) is that each taco is just $5 and each one is generously filled with the protein and toppings like chopped red onion. That means you can certainly get a filling meal for less than $20 and get on your way to the next destination.
Its regular menu only has six options: Pastor, Suadero, Longaniza, Campechano (it was rated as of The New York Time's best dishes in NYC in 2022), and Tripa (it's beef intestines). It also has special menu items on certain days like its Gringa al Pastor (it's like a quesadilla with cheese and pastor) on Tuesdays only. Personally, I've only tried its Pastor, Suadero, and Longanzia tacos, and each one reminded me of tacos I've eaten in Mexico.
Taqueria Ramirez has one location in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, and only offers a dine-in option, so there's no takeout here. If a table is free, you might want a friend to grab a seat while you place the order. And don't forget to put some of its hot sauce on your tacos.
Fried Dumplings in Chinatown
My final recommendation is Fried Dumplings, a hidden gem in Chinatown. Now, there are obviously plenty of places to get dumplings in Chinatown and throughout NYC — but it's hard to beat the price. Here, you can get 13 dumplings for $5, and while you certainly might want more, the price makes it easy to get a big batch. The dumplings are crunchy on the outside and meaty on the inside, and I recommend squirting on some sriracha for a kick of spice. The fried dumplings are filled with pork, and there aren't any other options for various fillings, but sometimes that's best. The spot also has fried pork buns, and you can even buy a bag of frozen dumplings to take home.
I've gone to Fried Dumplings many times over the years, and my friends and I were glad it survived the Covid pandemic, a time when many NYC places shuttered. It's thought to be one of the oldest dumpling spots in the area, and I'm glad it seems to still be thriving. You can see the dumplings being handmade from the counter, and the place is always busy so you know you're getting fresh ones. As a final word of advice, it's a cash-only establishment, so show up prepared.