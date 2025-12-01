My 4 Favorite Casual And Cheap Eats In NYC, According To A Local

Greenpoint's Taqueria Ramirez has been quite popular since it opened back in 2021. Out of my recommendations, this is the spot I've been to the least — but it only takes once for it to make an impression. The menu is small, the dining area is quaint, and it's often very busy — but the tacos are certainly worth the hype. Best of all (other than how delicious it is) is that each taco is just $5 and each one is generously filled with the protein and toppings like chopped red onion. That means you can certainly get a filling meal for less than $20 and get on your way to the next destination.

Its regular menu only has six options: Pastor, Suadero, Longaniza, Campechano (it was rated as of The New York Time's best dishes in NYC in 2022), and Tripa (it's beef intestines). It also has special menu items on certain days like its Gringa al Pastor (it's like a quesadilla with cheese and pastor) on Tuesdays only. Personally, I've only tried its Pastor, Suadero, and Longanzia tacos, and each one reminded me of tacos I've eaten in Mexico.

Taqueria Ramirez has one location in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, and only offers a dine-in option, so there's no takeout here. If a table is free, you might want a friend to grab a seat while you place the order. And don't forget to put some of its hot sauce on your tacos.