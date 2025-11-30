Skip The Slow Cooker, Make Pot Roast Faster With This Appliance

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While a great slow cooker pot roast recipe is an incredible asset, sometimes you don't have the time to devote hours on end to dinner. Low and slow might seem like an unavoidable evil when it comes to a great pot roast, but this is not true. An instant pot, the multifaceted tool that can cook foods in a variety of ways, provides an easy alternative if you want to make pot roast faster than a crock pot will allow.

When it comes to Instant Pot versus crock pot, the first matter to consider is the differences between these two gadgets. A slow cooker (or crock pot) is exactly what it sounds like: A large vessel that's designed to cook very slowly, often over the course of multiple hours. With a slow cooker, you can often dump your ingredients into the pot in the morning and come home to a cooked meal at night. An Instant Pot is more versatile. It's capable of slow cooking, but can also be used for steaming, searing, pressure cooking, and more, depending on your model.

Pressure cooking is what makes an Instant Pot ideal for a quick, easy pot roast. This method involves a sealed pot that allows steam to build up, cooking food significantly faster than other techniques. With a slow cooker, cooking a pot roast to tender perfection can take up to nine hours. On the other hand, with an Instant Pot, you can easily finish a pot roast in just 90 minutes.