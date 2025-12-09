The $1.50 Dollar Tree Find That Transforms Produce Prep

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's a petite kitchen gadget that you might miss as you walk through the aisles at Dollar Tree, but it's worth doubling back for: the Alta Fruit & Veggie Chopping Cup. At first glance, it might not look like much, but it could be a kitchen tool that you wish you had gotten sooner. Plus, the price will definitely catch your eye. A YouTube user named Find the Deals with Crystal found this handheld chopper for fruits and vegetables with a price tag of just $1.50.

The design is simple — it's a grid-shaped blade with handles attached to the sides of a cup with a removable base below to catch the produce. According to the packaging, the item measures 4 inches by 5.9 inches by 4.1 inches. The intersecting blades form 36 individual squares designed to chop food into 12-millimeter (approximately ½ inch) cubes. It's a similar concept to using circular apple slicers but serves as a way to cut different kinds of produce. In both cases, you press the blades down to cut the food.

While we can't confirm the lifespan of the product, it's worth noting that this product isn't motorized like a food processor. So users won't have to worry about defective electrical components or ones that fail too soon.