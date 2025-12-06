What Happened To Coconut Girl After Shark Tank?

When Francheska "Frankie" Yamsuan rode onstage on her "Icicle Tricycle" pitching her dairy-free ice cream business on "Shark Tank," you could tell she meant business. Yamsuan founded Coconut Girl, a line of ice cream sandwiches made from coconut milk and other better-for-you ingredients. She was seeking $180,000 for 18% of her company in episode 14 of season 11 of "Shark Tank."

As explained by Yamsuan in a Coconut Girl Instagram post in 2020, the idea to make healthier, dairy-free ice cream sandwiches came from her then newfound passion for fitness and wellness. As she dove into CrossFit and the paleo diet, she became tired of foods that marketed themselves as healthy but were full of processed ingredients. Coconut Girl was soon born out of her home kitchen, providing an ice cream sandwich for those who were dairy-free, paleo, or wanted to indulge without worrying about ingredients.

Before Coconut Girl hit the "Shark Tank" stage, it had already seen some impressive accomplishments; a year prior, it had made $120,000 in sales, and in the year of the show, it was on track to reach $300,000. The company had already gotten its product into grocery retailers in southern California, with Whole Foods as its biggest account. A week before the taping of the show, Coconut Girl signed a distribution deal with United Natural Foods to expand to other states, like Arizona, Nevada, and Hawaii.