Review: All The Whos Are Going To Love The New Grinch Fries At McDonald's

The Christmas season is known for plenty of wonderful things, but the big three are family, friends, and — of course — food. From holiday hams to Santa-shaped cookies, there's always something delicious on deck during the snowy season. With holiday menus popping up just about everywhere, McDonald's is joining the fun with some help from a famous holiday humbug.

Starting December 2, pickle fans can get their Grinch on with the new Grinch Meal at participating McDonald's. The star of this seasonal special is the Dill Pickle Grinch Salt McShaker Fries, which promise to bring a "tangy twist" to the Golden Arches' famous fries. The meal includes your choice of a 10-piece McNugget or a famous Big Mac, and includes a pair of special-edition Grinch socks.

While it's one thing to be festive, it's another to be tasty. As such, Mashed sent me to McDonald's to try The Grinch Meal the day it became available. Read on to find out if those Grinch Salt Fries are a holiday treat or a lump of coal in disguise.