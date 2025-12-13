Are Your Scallops Fake? Here Are 5 Warning Signs To Watch For

When you buy scallops, you're probably focused on not making all the beginner mistakes you can make when cooking this delicate seafood. It probably never crossed your mind that you might actually be buying something totally different. Those fried scallops served at your favorite seaside restaurant? It's possible that they may not contain a trace of actual scallop. According to an Inside Edition video report with Dr. David Friedman, a seafood expert and author, scallops are one of the most frequently substituted types of seafood.

Scallops are bivalve mollusks, and the part that we eat is the circular, firm muscle that connects the two shells together. These shellfish are enjoyed for their delicate texture and slightly sweet, briny flavor. However, it's not always a guarantee that you'll get this when you buy scallops at a market or order them in a restaurant. The most common substitute for scallops is a blend of white fish called surimi, which is also used in imitation crab products.

Seafood mislabeling is considered fraud and is illegal in the United States, yet it remains a rampant issue. The Vermont Law School's Center for Agriculture and Food Systems estimates that between 16% and 75% of seafood in the United States is mislabeled. While every market and restaurant might not be caught for scallop fraud, there are a few signs you can look out for to make sure you're getting the real deal.