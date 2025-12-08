5 LA Coffee Shops That Make The City A Unique Place To Wake Up In, According To A Local

I've been in Los Angeles for nine years and have enjoyed watching cafe culture take off in that time. I grew up in coffee-centric Portland, Oregon, and worked as a barista in a busy cafe in New York's Lower East Side. Here in LA, I host tastings with friends at my home and try to explore as many new spots for coffee as I can while still spending time at my beloved regulars.

From a brand-new, sprawling campus devoted to all aspects of coffee, to a tiny stand in a shopping arcade full of British charm, LA's coffee scene is as diverse as the city itself. LA's baristas have the basics down. You can find them making a perfect latte or pour-over in many shops, and they're now having fun with their craft through creative signature drinks. It can be hard to stand out in LA, but these five coffee shops manage to in all the right ways.

Picking five is hard. There are many great coffee shops in the city that belong on this list. Places like Thank You Coffee, Yeems, Maru, Document, Be Bright, and goodboybob are just some of the spots that were hard to omit. I ended up with five that have great coffee and show the breadth of the scene here. You may notice the furthest west this list gets is the edge of Northeast LA's Glassell Park. I'll admit I don't often make it west of Hollywood, so there is some location bias. LA is a big, spread-out county with heavy traffic, so people don't often make it across town unless they have to.