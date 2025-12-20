Why This West Coast Costco Stands Out From The Rest

With its cement floor, fluorescent overhead lighting, and warehouse-style building, Costco doesn't exactly scream luxury. Yet some items that hide within the aisles have big-figure price tags that are enough to make your jaw drop. One Costco in particular, although it looks the same as all the others, is known for often stocking luxury items. If you're looking for high-end goods, consider making a Costco run in San Francisco.

This Costco is located on 10th Street and is quite central to the city. This is something else that sets the location apart, as many Costcos can be found more on the outskirts of cities or in more suburban environments. Since this is one of Costco's rare urban locations, it is reported to get intensely crowded. Parking there has been compared to an extreme sport.

Selling luxury items is not necessarily unique to the San Francisco Costco. Premium imported foods, jewelry, designer clothes, wine collections, and even cars are some of the expensive, bougie goods sold at Costco locations throughout the country. However, it's this location that seems to keep more of those items stocked with greater frequency. This makes sense considering the socioeconomic class of the city – the median household income in San Francisco is $141,446.