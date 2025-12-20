Why This West Coast Costco Stands Out From The Rest
With its cement floor, fluorescent overhead lighting, and warehouse-style building, Costco doesn't exactly scream luxury. Yet some items that hide within the aisles have big-figure price tags that are enough to make your jaw drop. One Costco in particular, although it looks the same as all the others, is known for often stocking luxury items. If you're looking for high-end goods, consider making a Costco run in San Francisco.
This Costco is located on 10th Street and is quite central to the city. This is something else that sets the location apart, as many Costcos can be found more on the outskirts of cities or in more suburban environments. Since this is one of Costco's rare urban locations, it is reported to get intensely crowded. Parking there has been compared to an extreme sport.
Selling luxury items is not necessarily unique to the San Francisco Costco. Premium imported foods, jewelry, designer clothes, wine collections, and even cars are some of the expensive, bougie goods sold at Costco locations throughout the country. However, it's this location that seems to keep more of those items stocked with greater frequency. This makes sense considering the socioeconomic class of the city – the median household income in San Francisco is $141,446.
What can you expect to find at the San Francisco Costco?
Don't step into the 10th Street Costco expecting to see gold-gilded hot dogs and the shelves laden with over-the-top items. It's a lot more subtle than that. Here, you'll have your average Costco experience with $1.50 hot dogs and great prices on bulk items, and then an expensive price tag will catch your eye every so often. Despite having luxury items, Costco is definitely not one of the country's most overpriced grocery stores.
One Reddit user on the r/Costco thread reported, "We're in the SF bay area, and I routinely see 5k cognacs, whiskeys. We have designer clothes too." On the same thread, u/ginjasnap shared, "Especially during the holidays through Chinese Lunar New Year, the San Francisco Costco is a high-end alcohol paradise. They currently have a $26k aged scotch for sale!" This was also one of the locations that had the famous three-pack of Screaming Eagle Cabernet Sauvignon, priced at $6,399.99. While you're at it, keep an eye out for Costco's $829.99 bottle of Veuve Clicquot.
Aside from designer alcohol, one shopper reported finding trays of fresh Dungeness crab at the San Francisco location, which can cost around $20 per crab in the Bay Area.