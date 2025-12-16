The Vintage Soul Food Dish That Had Aretha Franklin Coming Back For Seconds

Known as the "Queen of Soul," Aretha Franklin is perhaps best known for her hit songs like "Respect" and "Think," but what you might not know is that the Grammy-winning singer was also a bit of a foodie. Considering she was born in Memphis, Tennessee, it's no surprise that she was a fan of soul food — and there's one dish that she particularly enjoyed: chitterlings.

According to an October 1967 issue of Ebony magazine, chitterlings were actually Franklin's favorite food. Apparently, she enjoyed chitterlings with hot water cornbread, a version of the dish that's made by combining cornmeal and boiling water. She also liked them with greens or ham, two foods that chitterlings are often served with in the Southern United States.

In case you don't know what chitterlings are (sometimes spelled "chitlins"), they're pig intestines cooked with other ingredients like onions or bell peppers. Franklin's favorite food can emit a pungent aroma, but when cooked properly, the results are quite delicious.

To take it back further, cooking chitterlings is thought to have originated during slavery, when enslaved people had to figure out how to make scraps edible for themselves. So perhaps one of the reasons that chitterlings are such an iconic soul food dish has to do with how they take a humble ingredient and turn it into a decadent meal — even decadent enough for a famed singer.