If you live in a location near farmland, you might be used to passing through empty fields filled with cows — and you might even roll down your windows and give them a 'moo' as you drive by. The milk that cows produce on dairy farms is the official drink of so many U.S. states, but have you ever considered which country produces the most milk? As it turns out, India is actually the top producer of milk worldwide (plus it also produces the most butter).

According to United States Department of Agriculture data, India produced 211.7 million metric tons of fluid milk in the 2024-2025 cycle. This staggering number represents 31% of the global market, more than the share of the European Union combined, which is only 22% (or 150.17 million metric tons). And while those cows out your car windows may convince you otherwise, the U.S. only produces 15% of the global supply of fluid milk. Diving deeper into the trends, India's 10-year average production is 189.05 million metric tons, and the amount has grown at a steady rate of 2% year over year.

Counted separately from fluid milk are nonfat dry milk and whole milk powder, which, interestingly, are more highly produced outside of India. Nonfat dry milk comes mostly from the European Union, which outputs 1.4 million metric tons of it. New Zealand holds the crown for highest whole milk powder production, with 1.42 million metric tons.