Should You Wrap Leftovers In Parchment Paper?

Those looking to make the most of their meals know that storing leftovers is more than a matter of simply tossing uneaten food into a container. Preserving food's taste and texture requires a certain degree of finesse. One unexpected pantry staple that can save the day is parchment paper. Wrapping leftovers in this highly adaptable product is a food storage hack you should try.

Due to its non-stick surface and heat-resistant nature, parchment paper has countless uses, from lining baking pans to covering meats during braising. Lesser known is its potential as a vessel for leftovers. As opposed to options like plastic wrap, parchment paper is unlikely to stick to your food. It also retains moisture well, and some foods keep better in parchment paper. Take meat, for instance. When wrapped in parchment paper instead of plastic wrap, meat can stay fresh two to three days longer.

Another bonus? Parchment paper is biodegradable. Not only does this make it an eco-friendly choice for the more environmentally inclined, but it also introduces fewer chemicals into your food than choices like aluminum foil or plastic wrap.