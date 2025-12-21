Should You Wrap Leftovers In Parchment Paper?
Those looking to make the most of their meals know that storing leftovers is more than a matter of simply tossing uneaten food into a container. Preserving food's taste and texture requires a certain degree of finesse. One unexpected pantry staple that can save the day is parchment paper. Wrapping leftovers in this highly adaptable product is a food storage hack you should try.
Due to its non-stick surface and heat-resistant nature, parchment paper has countless uses, from lining baking pans to covering meats during braising. Lesser known is its potential as a vessel for leftovers. As opposed to options like plastic wrap, parchment paper is unlikely to stick to your food. It also retains moisture well, and some foods keep better in parchment paper. Take meat, for instance. When wrapped in parchment paper instead of plastic wrap, meat can stay fresh two to three days longer.
Another bonus? Parchment paper is biodegradable. Not only does this make it an eco-friendly choice for the more environmentally inclined, but it also introduces fewer chemicals into your food than choices like aluminum foil or plastic wrap.
How to use parchment paper for leftovers
One mistake everyone makes when using parchment paper is assuming it's enough in and of itself. This is not always the case. Parchment paper does not provide an airtight seal for your leftovers. While you can store parchment-wrapped food in the fridge for a few hours, any longer requires some backup. Place food wrapped in parchment paper in a plastic container or seal it in a plastic bag before it goes in the fridge for an extended period to keep moisture or fridge odors from getting to your leftovers.
While you can wrap pretty much anything in parchment paper, foods with layers can really benefit from this storage method. Placing parchment paper between sheets of lasagna or slices of casserole keeps them separate. It can also be a great hack for meal prep, allowing you to have pre-portioned food ready to reheat.
Parchment paper is suitable for freezer storage, too. Wrapping items like chicken breasts in parchment paper can prevent them from sticking together as they cool. Another cold food that benefits from parchment paper? Ice cream. One freezer storage trick that will make your ice cream taste way better is putting it in the back of the freezer, but something else you can do is press a piece of parchment paper on top of your ice cream before closing the lid. This helps prevent those pesky ice crystals from forming, which dilutes its flavor and creates an unpleasant texture.