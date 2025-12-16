The Fruity Punch That's A Staple At Mexican Christmas Celebrations

Celebrating the holidays is all about gathering loved ones and sharing goodwill. On the menu in the U.S., we favor our glazed ham and roast turkey. While Christmas dinner around the world can be quite different, it still usually leans toward homey comfort foods that bring a warm nostalgia to the gathering. A typical Mexican Christmas often features cozy staples like tamales, pozole, enchiladas, and maybe even a little carne asada or stewed pork. And when it comes to what to sip on during the holiday meal, Mexico's top contender in the festive holiday drinks category would have to be ponche navideño, or Christmas punch.

Ponche navideño is one of the delicious non-alcoholic Mexican drinks you can make at home. It's perfectly appropriate for the kids' table, although, it can be delicious with a touch of booze as well. Ponche navideño is sort of a like a mulled wine without the wine or a hot spiced cider with a wider flavor spectrum — often focusing on tropical or warmer climate fruits. It is hot, sweet, incredibly tasty, and it's super easy to customize to your preferred flavors. If you can't find the traditional ingredients, there are plenty of American supermarket stand-ins that will work great. You just need water, sweetener, spices, and a mixture of dried and fresh fruits.

Ponche navideño is traditionally served at a Mexican posada — a Christmas tradition that originated in Spain and commemorates the biblical Mary and Joseph's voyage to Bethlehem, as they stopped to ask for shelter at posadas (inns) along the way. The punch is also frequently made at home or sold on the street or in town squares during the Christmas season.