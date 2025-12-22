Chili's Customers Warn Against Ordering This 'Horrible' Dessert
Casual dining restaurants have had some tough years, but Chili's has bucked the trend, posting strong growth and profit margins. The restaurant chain celebrated its 50th year in 2025, and popular Chili's menu items remain favorites for many. While the restaurant's popularity is undoubtedly helped by nostalgia and dishes like baby back ribs that have been around since the 1980s (not to mention that catchy baby back ribs advertising jingle), Chili's has also had to work hard to remain relevant with increasingly frugal diners. Rising prices for eating out mean consumers want better, more consistent value for money. Unfortunately, one of Chili's OG desserts, the Molten Chocolate Cake, has been getting some pretty dismal reviews. To quote one diner's TripAdvisor review: "The Molten Lava Cake was HORRIBLE! Cold & dry. Nothing 'lava' about it. The chocolate on the inside was a solid brick of chocolate, like a candy bar."
While seemingly decadent, the chocolate ganache-filled brownie topped with vanilla ice cream and layers of chocolate and caramel is also one of those Chili's menu items you might want to skip. Even when it's served at the proper temperature, it often doesn't have the oomph you'd want from a molten lava cake. Instead, you get layer upon layer of sugar, all of which adds up to a whopping 1,100 calories. Of course, if you enjoy the dessert, then by all means order it, and there are a few things you can do to ensure you don't get the dismal experience that other diners have had.
For better food at Chili's, choose dine-in instead of takeaway or delivery
It's worth noting that multiple negative reviews of Chili's Molten Chocolate Cake are from customers with takeaway orders. Considering the dessert consists of a warm brownie and ice cream, it's easy to see how it may rapidly deteriorate in a takeout or delivery order. However, Chili's packaging is also partially to blame, and customers have complained of getting melted ice cream and dry cake, even when they've opened their takeaway orders soon after receiving them.
If you want to get the best possible meal (and value for your money) at a Chili's, consider dining in. This may not always be possible, but remember that it will help get you that warm brownie with ice cream at optimal temperature. Chili's is also undergoing a major resurgence, and to keep the momentum going, the brand is focusing more on customer experience. Therefore, if you do get a poorly made dessert or dish, it's much easier to ask for it to be fixed. Finally, consider trying the chain's other desserts if you're left unimpressed by the Molten Chocolate Cake. the Skillet Cookie (also served with ice cream and chocolate fudge) is an alternative that's popular with regulars.