Chili's Customers Warn Against Ordering This 'Horrible' Dessert

Casual dining restaurants have had some tough years, but Chili's has bucked the trend, posting strong growth and profit margins. The restaurant chain celebrated its 50th year in 2025, and popular Chili's menu items remain favorites for many. While the restaurant's popularity is undoubtedly helped by nostalgia and dishes like baby back ribs that have been around since the 1980s (not to mention that catchy baby back ribs advertising jingle), Chili's has also had to work hard to remain relevant with increasingly frugal diners. Rising prices for eating out mean consumers want better, more consistent value for money. Unfortunately, one of Chili's OG desserts, the Molten Chocolate Cake, has been getting some pretty dismal reviews. To quote one diner's TripAdvisor review: "The Molten Lava Cake was HORRIBLE! Cold & dry. Nothing 'lava' about it. The chocolate on the inside was a solid brick of chocolate, like a candy bar."

While seemingly decadent, the chocolate ganache-filled brownie topped with vanilla ice cream and layers of chocolate and caramel is also one of those Chili's menu items you might want to skip. Even when it's served at the proper temperature, it often doesn't have the oomph you'd want from a molten lava cake. Instead, you get layer upon layer of sugar, all of which adds up to a whopping 1,100 calories. Of course, if you enjoy the dessert, then by all means order it, and there are a few things you can do to ensure you don't get the dismal experience that other diners have had.