4 Food & Drinks Strictly Prohibited From The ISS

The path to becoming an astronaut is very difficult and requires intensive training, both physical and mental. Once a candidate succeeds, an astronaut travelling to the International Space Station has to bid a brief farewell to friends and family — and some of their favorite foods and drinks, too. This is because the ISS prohibits various foods and drinks that might be dangerous to consume in space or may present possible health hazards.

Considering that the first space pioneers consumed their meals from tubes, the current variety of meals astronauts have access to has come leaps and bounds. From pizza, chili, and Lobster Newburg to international dishes like kimchi and satay (and even desserts like maple leaf cookies and chocolate pudding cake), astronauts enjoy all kinds of foods on the ISS. In fact, unmanned cargo ships also supply fresh produce like fruits and vegetables to the station at regular intervals. All in all, there are over 200 items on the standard ISS menu, though the crew can make special requests, too.

There's an astonishingly large selection of food, including coffee and tortillas, that can be made space-friendly. However, some items don't get a pass on the ISS. Here are four food items that do not get clearance to make it to space — and why.