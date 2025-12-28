The Controversial Dish Chef Jamie Oliver Wishes He Never Showcased On Food Network

Jamie Oliver has always championed British cuisine, and arguably the most iconic recipe of his career is the classic steak sarnie. However, the celebrity chef also hasn't had qualms about folding elements from other cuisines into his culinary creations, which has sometimes garnered him unfavorable attention. The star of the erstwhile BBC series "The Naked Chef" has repeatedly come under fire for stumbling on the wrong side of the line that divides taking inspiration and appropriating from other cultures. Sometimes it wasn't the appropriation of the dish itself, but how the chef chose to introduce it. One of the most egregious examples of this happening, which eventually led the chef to change the dish's name on his website, was when he demonstrated the (now infamous) Empire Roast Chicken on Food Network.

Featured on his Food Network show "Jamie's Great Britain" and in a cookbook of the same name, the recipe's calling card seemed inspired by the British colonial rule over India. To make matters worse, the chef toasted the "empire" and talked glowingly of trade routes in the episode (per CNN). The cookbook and episode came out in 2011, and cultural sensitivity has since prevailed, with the dish now being called spiced roast chicken. This was not the only time Jamie Oliver rubbed people the wrong way. The celebrity chef has even received death threats in the past for his take on traditional recipes.