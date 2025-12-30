This Canned Fish Is Alton Brown's 'Secret Weapon' For Sauces And Dips

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Unique recipes, stints on television shows like "Good Eats" and "Iron Chef", and popular cookbooks are just some of the things you should know about Alton Brown's culinary career. He's obviously got some gastronomic tricks up his sleeve, one of which involves a rather humble ingredient to amp up the flavor of his sauces and dips. For Brown, all it takes is a tin of anchovies — but there's a specific brand that he's fond of.

According to a June 2024 Instagram post on the chef's page, Brown prefers Fishwife's tinned anchovies as his secret ingredient for various sauces and dips. Now, anchovies are used in various tomato sauce recipes, so we can't credit Brown for the idea, but it does remind us that unexpected ingredients can give next-level flavor to an array of dishes. In a sauce or dip, anchovies deliver a rich, salty punch of umami in every bite.

You don't have to use Fishwife anchovies, the brand that Brown shouted out on Instagram, but Fishwife is known for quality products that are ethically sourced, which is an important factor when it comes to canned seafood. The company's anchovy filets, packed in Spanish olive oil, are wild-caught by the first MSC-certified sustainable anchovy fishery in Europe.