The Common Mistake Shortening The Life Of Your Appliances

Kitchen appliances of yore seemed to last decades before needing replacement or repair. Despite there being an ever-expanding variety of products to choose from, these monolithic household workhorses seem much rarer these days. To be clear, the shortening lifespan of appliances isn't as drastic as most people imagine. Per Statista, the average lifespan of appliances hasn't significantly decreased in the last 10-plus years, and a microwave, on average, can still last a respectable 9 years, down just one year from 2011. Still, we seem to be changing and upgrading appliances with greater frequency, not to mention stocking up on appliances that we think we need, but probably don't. This phenomenon is driven by multiple factors, and most of them can be traced back to a single phenomenon — technology.

The trend of constantly introducing new features is the direct result of technology allowing product designers to fit increasingly complex components into smaller packages. Old appliances were largely analogue, consisting of hardware controlled by relatively simple circuitry. Now, a single appliance can have multiple computer circuits to allow for the integration of tech wizardry. Every novel feature in those smart dishwashers and refrigerators requires additional components. Consequently, this increases the chance of a component failure, which is why more feature-loaded appliances tend to break down sooner. Plus, the more specialized the components in an appliance are, the harder (and costlier) they may be to repair. Thus, the simple mistake shortening the life of your appliance actually occurs when you choose one that has all the bells and whistles, especially if it's a model that's new to the market and is, therefore, relatively untested in real-world conditions.