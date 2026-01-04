Nostalgic For School Lunch Cheese Sticks? TikTok Found The Brands For You
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Do you remember those breadsticks stuffed with mozzarella cheese that were served in the school cafeteria back in the day? When I was in school, they came with a side of marinara sauce and were called pizza dippers. Well, if you've ever had a random craving for this nostalgic snack or meal, TikTok has found brands that seem to be just like those school-issued cheese sticks from an era gone by.
In December 2025, TikToker carmella3_ posted a video revealing that the cheese sticks from Guinthers were just like the school lunch version. Guinthers, an online retailer that coins itself "The King of Nostalgia," branded them Max Cheese Sticks, and they do indeed look (and hopefully taste) just like those from the school cafeteria. According to Guinthers' website, "These Italian Dunkers are loaded with melty mozzarella tucked inside tender, chewy dough that's absolutely irresistible."
Other TikTokers also claim that Max Cheese Sticks are replicas of the ones they remember from childhood, so it seems like a good item to splurge on if you haven't found the nostalgic snack elsewhere. However, some comments on TikTok claim that the Bosco Sticks brand is also no stranger to a hot lunch tray, and they're even better than the ones Guinthers makes. Luckily, Guinthers sells Bosco School Cheese Breadsticks, too.
Everything you should know about the nostalgic cheese sticks discovered by TikTok
Now, the old-school cheese sticks from Guinthers might be a little pricier than they were back in the cafeteria. An 18-pack retails for $36.99, but at the time of publication, Max Cheese Sticks are on sale for $27.99 a box. Expense aside, the good news is that the snack is relatively easy to cook. All it takes to get the snack on the table is 10 to 12 minutes in an oven set at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Pair them with a simple Caesar salad recipe, and you've got a complete dinner in a jiffy.
If you want to opt for Bosco Sticks instead, Guinthers sells an eight-pack for $34.99, currently on sale for $26.99. Meanwhile, Amazon offers a case of 24 Bosco Sticks for $71.71. To make Bosco cheese sticks, thaw them first, then bake for just under 10 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. There are also Bosco Sticks stuffed with cheese, pepperoni, and tomato sauce if a mozzarella-only snack doesn't appeal to you. While TikTok may be enamored with the cafeteria cheese sticks of their youth, there are plenty of more adult-centric, old-school snacks we all forgot about, like cherry winks and stuffed celery.