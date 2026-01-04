Nostalgic For School Lunch Cheese Sticks? TikTok Found The Brands For You

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Do you remember those breadsticks stuffed with mozzarella cheese that were served in the school cafeteria back in the day? When I was in school, they came with a side of marinara sauce and were called pizza dippers. Well, if you've ever had a random craving for this nostalgic snack or meal, TikTok has found brands that seem to be just like those school-issued cheese sticks from an era gone by.

In December 2025, TikToker carmella3_ posted a video revealing that the cheese sticks from Guinthers were just like the school lunch version. Guinthers, an online retailer that coins itself "The King of Nostalgia," branded them Max Cheese Sticks, and they do indeed look (and hopefully taste) just like those from the school cafeteria. According to Guinthers' website, "These Italian Dunkers are loaded with melty mozzarella tucked inside tender, chewy dough that's absolutely irresistible."

Other TikTokers also claim that Max Cheese Sticks are replicas of the ones they remember from childhood, so it seems like a good item to splurge on if you haven't found the nostalgic snack elsewhere. However, some comments on TikTok claim that the Bosco Sticks brand is also no stranger to a hot lunch tray, and they're even better than the ones Guinthers makes. Luckily, Guinthers sells Bosco School Cheese Breadsticks, too.