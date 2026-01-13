What McDonald's Originally Sold Instead Of Burgers And Fries

As the most successful fast food chain in the world, McDonald's has perfected its simple, yet craveable menu with burgers and fries as the main attraction. However, not everyone knows the secret history of the first McDonald's and how different its menu looked when the restaurant was starting out. McDonald's began as a barbecue restaurant that sold a wide variety of items that are no longer available, including hot dogs.

In the 1930s, at the height of the Great Depression, brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald journeyed from New Hampshire to California seeking a glamorous career in Hollywood. After working as crew members on back lots and an unsuccessful run operating a movie theater, they determined that to grow their wealth, they needed to break into a different industry: food. Particularly, cheap, quick food that would appeal to struggling Americans. They began with a brief, yet successful stint selling hot dogs and orange juice from a walk-up stand, then decided to turn it into a larger operation that would offer drive-up service.

The brothers opened the first McDonald's restaurant in 1940, known as McDonald's Famous Barbecue, near Route 66 in San Bernardino, California. They expanded the menu to include a wide variety of items besides hot dogs, such as baked beans, tamales, and even peanut butter and jelly. Based on the success of other quick-service burger restaurants like White Castle, they also sold hamburgers.