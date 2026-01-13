Why You Shouldn't Overlook Brisket For Your Next Pot Roast

Although brisket doesn't have as much interior marbling as chuck, there is a significant fat cap on the exterior. When deciding how much fat to remove, it's really about personal preference. You don't want to trim all the way to the red meat because the fat adds a lot of flavor and helps it tenderize. That said, if you leave too much fat, the gravy could be a little heavy and greasy. To trim the fat cap, use a sharp chef's knife or filet knife for straight and clean cuts. Slice into the fat at your desired depth, then pull it away from the meat as you cut through it.

To get extra flavor on the exterior of the brisket (that will seep into the interior), generously salt and pepper it, then sear in hot oil on all sides until browned. Once it's time to hit the slow cooker or Dutch oven, you can add whatever herbs, spices, and aromatics that you'd use with any beef recipe. Onions, carrots, and potatoes are the classic pot roast veggies, but for a slightly different flavor, you might want to incorporate leeks or fennel bulbs. Both are hardy vegetables with a little pungency that counterbalances the bright, beefy brisket flavor.

Not only is brisket fairly easy to work with and super delicious in pot roast, but because it has less interior marbling and connective tissue, it holds its shape well while cooking. Once it's done, the meat will slice perfectly against the grain for a beautiful presentation on the plate.