Why You Shouldn't Overlook Brisket For Your Next Pot Roast
Pot roast is one of those classic meals that always hits the spot. It's not only packed with protein but seems to have a nourishing effect on the soul, as well. For the perfect melt-in-your-mouth roast that makes a wonderfully thick and flavorful gravy, chuck roast (from the shoulder) is usually recommended as the best meat for pot roast, with bottom round (from the hind legs) not far behind. They are tougher, lean cuts with more muscle and lots of connective tissue and collagen that break down when making a slow cooker pot roast recipe, resulting in meat that's moist and tender. Chuck roast is a bit more flavorful, while bottom round is a good economical option. Another great cut of beef for pot roast that's often overlooked is brisket.
Beef brisket is often associated with the smoker, yet its texture and taste also make it ideal for a pot roast. Much like chuck and bottom round, brisket is made of muscle, but it comes from the breast of the cow. It's two muscles, actually — the flat cut and the point cut — which may be sold together but are typically sold separately. The flat cut is leaner, and the point is more well-marbled. Overall, brisket is leaner than chuck with a beefier flavor than round. When it comes time to prepare it for a pot roast, there are some tips you should know.
How to prepare brisket for the perfect pot roast
Although brisket doesn't have as much interior marbling as chuck, there is a significant fat cap on the exterior. When deciding how much fat to remove, it's really about personal preference. You don't want to trim all the way to the red meat because the fat adds a lot of flavor and helps it tenderize. That said, if you leave too much fat, the gravy could be a little heavy and greasy. To trim the fat cap, use a sharp chef's knife or filet knife for straight and clean cuts. Slice into the fat at your desired depth, then pull it away from the meat as you cut through it.
To get extra flavor on the exterior of the brisket (that will seep into the interior), generously salt and pepper it, then sear in hot oil on all sides until browned. Once it's time to hit the slow cooker or Dutch oven, you can add whatever herbs, spices, and aromatics that you'd use with any beef recipe. Onions, carrots, and potatoes are the classic pot roast veggies, but for a slightly different flavor, you might want to incorporate leeks or fennel bulbs. Both are hardy vegetables with a little pungency that counterbalances the bright, beefy brisket flavor.
Not only is brisket fairly easy to work with and super delicious in pot roast, but because it has less interior marbling and connective tissue, it holds its shape well while cooking. Once it's done, the meat will slice perfectly against the grain for a beautiful presentation on the plate.