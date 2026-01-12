Here's The Average Number Of Seeds In A Pomegranate

The pomegranate, Punica granatum, a juicy Autumnal treat. A symbol of beauty and love, the pomegranate is one of humanity's earliest known fruits. Instead of housing a meaty texture, like an apple or orange, the pomegranate contains a white pulp and hundreds of red seeds, the treasure within the husk. The approximate number of seeds varies by each individual pomegranate, with an average range of 400 to 1,200 seeds. There is some debate over whether or not a bigger pomegranate will ultimately yield more seeds than a smaller one.

Pomegranates, which are technically a type of berry, are a labor of love. They grow on small trees or shrubs and produce red-orange funnel-shaped flowers, which form into the pomegranate after six to seven months. As it is very drought tolerant, it can be grown in a variety of climates, like humid or subtropic, but prefers a Mediterranean environment.