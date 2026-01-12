The Cooking Oil That Has A Higher Smoke Point Than Avocado

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You've probably heard of avocado, corn, olive, and maybe even safflower oils — but what about algae oil? It's one of the lesser-known cooking oils that you can add to your kitchen cabinet. Algae oil has health benefits and works for a variety of cooking techniques. Another standout quality of algae oil is its high smoke point, which goes even beyond the capabilities of popular avocado oil.

An oil's smoke point is the maximum temperature it can withstand without burning. Avocado oil has a high smoke point, around 520 degrees Fahrenheit, but algae oil beats out avocado oil and the rest with a smoke point of around 535 degrees Fahrenheit. Algae oil's high smoke point makes it ideal for any high-heat cooking method, like sautéing, searing, and roasting. It's also good for deep-frying if you want to skip vegetable oil, a common ingredient for the cooking technique.

You can also use algae oil to season your cast-iron pan or whip up your next homemade vinaigrette because it has a light and neutral flavor profile. It's also packed with omega-3s, which are healthy fats that your body relies on, but you will only reap this nutritional benefit of algae oil if you consume it unheated.