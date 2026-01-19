The Coffee Shop Red Flag That Instantly Makes Us Leave

There's a reason many of us choose to go to the same coffee shops over and over — there are too many coffee shops that give off signs that they're going to be bad. From an off-putting ambiance to a messy coffee machine area, there are some pretty obvious things to avoid when searching for a good spot. Some red flags are less obvious right away — but one to keep an eye out for is when a coffee shop doesn't offer traditional sizes for espresso drinks like a cappuccino, flat white, and cortado.

All three of these drinks have less milk than a latte, but often, coffee shops ignore tradition and basically turn these drinks into lattes. For example, I recently went to Starbucks and ordered a flat white without naming a size, and the barista didn't ask me what size I wanted. This could normally be considered a signal that the coffee order was going to be wrong, but flat whites are always one size: 5 to 6 ounces.

Flat whites do not (or should not) have multiple sizes — yet the assumption that all coffee shops follow this standard (I am not a Starbucks regular) was my mistake. I was served a grande, a 16-ounce "flat white" that tasted like warm milk, and I will never go to Starbucks for that same drink again.