The Meal Donald Trump Allegedly Sneaks In To Avoid The Fancy Food At State Dinners

A White House insider shared the go-to meal that President Donald Trump likes to fill up on before attending formal engagements with esteemed guests, and to absolutely no one's surprise, it's a burger. In an episode of the Daily Beast's show "Inside Trump's Head," journalist Michael Wolff said the president eats a burger meal prior to attending state dinners. He reportedly pokes at the fancy food he's routinely served on the job, using the strategy of talking constantly to distract other attendees from noticing that he's barely eating.

Trump has a well-documented love affair with fast food, dating back to his first term when he served a spread of burgers and pizza to the Clemson University football team after they won the college national championship. He favored fast food on the campaign trail for his second term, even stopping to pose for a now-famous photo op with McDonald's fries in hand. Trump has reportedly reasoned that eating fast food makes him relatable to average Americans.

The president's association with fast food earns him both praise and criticism. With his long history of showmanship, some observers, such as the users on Reddit's r/Pics, have even questioned whether his preferences are authentic or endorsed. But as Wolff confirmed, Trump's love for burgers is the real thing — even behind closed doors.