How To Get A Smoky Flavor Out Of Your Propane Grill
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Fans of grilling know that opinions are generally divided between charcoal grills and propane grills. The real difference between the two types of grills is what they are good for — charcoal grills are better for high heat and searing, while propane grills are better for quick and versatile preparations. Because of its inability to reach the high temperatures of charcoal, it must be conceded that smoky flavors are that much more difficult to acquire from propane grills. So if all you have is a propane grill, how do you get a smoky flavor from it? The answer is a smoker box.
Whether bought from a store or DIY-ed at home, smoker boxes are an accessory that can be added to a propane grill. They bring, well, smoke to the process, usually by burning soaked wood chips in an aluminum or steel container of some kind. This container, like this Pariplus smoker box, can be placed on the grates, and some slim versions of this concept can even be placed directly on top of the burners. When used with the grill cover on, the trapped wood smoke will imbue flavors and smells onto your grilled food. Et voilà, you get the convenience of a propane grill along with some of the flavors of a charcoal grill!
Buy or DIY your own smoker box
Grilling and smoking meats are two different techniques. A smoky flavor, however, can be imparted during both processes. There are many tips out there on how to transform your charcoal grill into a smoker. But during grilling, that smoky, charred flavor comes from the high heat used, and it can be difficult for propane grills to reach the required temperature. As a decent facsimile, one could perform a sort of reverse sear by cooking the food for longer at a lower temperature to allow the smoke from the wood chips to penetrate the food, then turning the heat up during the last part of cooking to get a respectable char and crust.
As for how to smoke almost any type of meat, the same tips used during charcoal grilling can apply. Turn the fire on only one side of your grill and set the container of soaked wood chips on this direct heat. Place the meat on the other side (aka over indirect heat) and cover the grill, giving it the same low and slow treatment — but this time, for however long the smoking process takes. For both processes, remember to make sure that the wood chips in the container are smoking first before positioning the container to do its thing. Use barbecue tongs to light up a few pieces of the soaked wood, and once they start to smolder, add them to the wood chips in the container. You will know that you have done it correctly when steady, fragrant smoke comes out of the vents of the container.