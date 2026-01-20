How To Get A Smoky Flavor Out Of Your Propane Grill

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fans of grilling know that opinions are generally divided between charcoal grills and propane grills. The real difference between the two types of grills is what they are good for — charcoal grills are better for high heat and searing, while propane grills are better for quick and versatile preparations. Because of its inability to reach the high temperatures of charcoal, it must be conceded that smoky flavors are that much more difficult to acquire from propane grills. So if all you have is a propane grill, how do you get a smoky flavor from it? The answer is a smoker box.

Whether bought from a store or DIY-ed at home, smoker boxes are an accessory that can be added to a propane grill. They bring, well, smoke to the process, usually by burning soaked wood chips in an aluminum or steel container of some kind. This container, like this Pariplus smoker box, can be placed on the grates, and some slim versions of this concept can even be placed directly on top of the burners. When used with the grill cover on, the trapped wood smoke will imbue flavors and smells onto your grilled food. Et voilà, you get the convenience of a propane grill along with some of the flavors of a charcoal grill!