Ran Out Of Coffee Filters? Use This Common Kitchen Item Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's a coffee lover's nightmare: You wake up bleary-eyed, ready to make your morning cup of joe, only to find you're out of filters. For the most devoted bean juice fans, such a scenario is almost as bad as finding an empty roll of toilet paper while using the restroom. So, what do you do? Before you DoorDash Starbucks or make a run to the nearest grocery store, there's a temporary fix. If you have napkins or paper towels on hand, they can make a perfectly acceptable substitute in a pinch.

Unlike making easy cold brew at home, adding spices to your grounds, and other clever coffee hacks you need to try, using paper towels and napkins as stand-ins for actual coffee filters is not exactly ideal. They're not fitted for a drip machine the way paper coffee filters are, and can slip out of place easily, but they can definitely work as a backup. For the best results, interlace at least two layers of napkins or paper towels into the filter. If you have a rubber band on hand, using it to secure the paper towels or napkins in place can help as well. Even without a rubber band, you should still fold the towels or napkins over the edge of the filter basket. Then, brew your coffee as you normally do, and enjoy your morning pick-me-up.